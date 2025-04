Carney's Victory: A New Era for India-Canada Relations

After a decisive victory in Canada's federal elections, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party are set to foster stronger Canada-India ties. The win represents a significant reversal bolstered by US President Donald Trump's trade threats.

Indian political figures, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, extend congratulations. Gandhi emphasizes shared democratic values and the importance of addressing global inequalities in collaboration with Canada.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh lauds Carney's economic expertise and commitment to multilateralism and climate issues, hoping for positive changes in India-Canada relations during his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)