Naming Dispute Sparks Chaos in Palakkad's Council Hall

A contentious decision by the BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality to name a skill development center after K B Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stirred a heated dispute in the council hall on Tuesday.

The move provoked immediate opposition from UDF and LDF councillors who voiced their disapproval with slogans and placards questioning the choice, resulting in clashes between them and the BJP members. The situation quickly escalated, prompting police intervention.

The tension spilled onto the streets with protests from both sides, including demands from BJP councillors to rename a street bearing Muhammad Ali Jinnah's name, and warnings of retaliation from Congress leaders if their members were harmed.

