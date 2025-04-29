Naming Dispute Sparks Chaos in Palakkad's Council Hall
A dispute erupted in BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality over naming a skill development center after RSS founder K B Hedgewar. This decision led to clashes between BJP and opposition councillors, with protests escalating into street demonstrations and warnings of potential retaliation.
- Country:
- India
A contentious decision by the BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality to name a skill development center after K B Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stirred a heated dispute in the council hall on Tuesday.
The move provoked immediate opposition from UDF and LDF councillors who voiced their disapproval with slogans and placards questioning the choice, resulting in clashes between them and the BJP members. The situation quickly escalated, prompting police intervention.
The tension spilled onto the streets with protests from both sides, including demands from BJP councillors to rename a street bearing Muhammad Ali Jinnah's name, and warnings of retaliation from Congress leaders if their members were harmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Non-stop development, accelerated development, this is BJP government's mantra: PM Modi in Hisar.
Tejashwi Yadav's Call to JD(U): Address BJP's Alleged Intentions
Ransom Threat to BJP Leader: A Political Drama Unfolds
Cong model has proved to be a complete lie, focuses only on power; BJP model is based on truth: PM Modi in Haryana's Yamunanagar.
Congress Slams BJP Over Ambedkar's Legacy Amid Waqf Amendment Act Debate