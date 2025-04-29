Congress Post Controversy Sparks BJP Backlash

A controversial pictorial post by the Congress depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'missing in action' during a crisis has sparked outrage from the BJP. The post, which showed an old photo of Modi with only his clothes forming an outline, was labeled 'Gayab' (missing) and carried a provocative message.

The BJP responded fiercely, accusing Congress of attempting to weaken India's integrity and labeling the opposition party as aligning with Pakistan's interests. Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned the post, suggesting it was a deliberate move orchestrated by Rahul Gandhi to damage India's standing, particularly amidst recent terror tensions.

Following the backlash, Congress deleted the post, but the incident has escalated tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition, with accusations of aligning with foreign interests and neglecting national priorities dominating the discourse.

