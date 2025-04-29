Left Menu

Assam Panchayat Polls: AIUDF Pushes for Corruption-Free Governance

As Assam braces for its 2025 Panchayat elections, AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam emphasizes a corruption-free agenda. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserts the NDA's dominance with unopposed wins, reflecting strong public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:22 IST
AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has centered its campaign for the 2025 Assam Panchayat elections on eradicating corruption. On Tuesday, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam communicated the party's dedication to clean governance, highlighting previous administrations' shortcomings, whether led by BJP or Congress.

In parallel, Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed remarkable confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects. Asserting a sweeping victory in the upcoming polls, Sarma detailed the unopposed acquisition of numerous seats, attributing this achievement to the people's trust and support for the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The upcoming elections will be staged in two phases, with voting scheduled for May 2 and May 7 across Assam's districts, followed by the tally of votes on May 11. Over 1.80 crore voters, encompassing a diverse demographic, are registered to influence the elections at 25,007 polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

