India's Resolve: Unleashing Military Might Against Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing top military officials on Tuesday, emphasized that India's armed forces possess 'complete operational freedom' when responding to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to government sources.

In a significant meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and armed forces chiefs, Modi highlighted that defending against terrorism is a national commitment. His confidence in the military's professionalism was evident, assuring them freedom to choose the manner, targets, and timing of any responsive measures.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of the attack, which resulted in 26 civilian casualties, Modi vowed a relentless pursuit of those responsible and implicated external actors, hinting at Pakistan's involvement. This approach aligns with the Modi administration's historically strong stance on national security, akin to past retaliations like the 2016 Uri strike and 2019 Balakot airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)