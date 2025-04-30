Congress Calls for Unity Amidst Pahalgam Attack Controversy

The Congress party has issued a stern warning to its leaders, cautioning against making unsanctioned remarks regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This directive, outlined by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, emphasizes strict adherence to the party's official stance as agreed upon in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution.

In a move to emphasize party unity, Congress deleted a contentious social media post depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as missing during a crisis. The BJP reacted strongly to the post, which they claim undermined national integrity, prompting Congress to focus on restraint and solidarity in public statements.

Congress's internal communication underscores a mandate for unity and national responsibility, especially during sensitive times. The advisory follows controversial remarks made by some party members, which have been leveraged by the BJP for political attacks. Congress reiterates its commitment to justice for the victims of the attack.

