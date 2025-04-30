Paramount Eyes Settlement in Trump '60 Minutes' Lawsuit
Paramount is considering a potential settlement with U.S. President Donald Trump over his lawsuit related to CBS News' '60 Minutes.' The New York Times revealed financial terms being discussed internally. Paramount has not responded to Reuters for comments.
The board of Paramount is evaluating a settlement with U.S. President Donald Trump over his lawsuit concerning CBS News' '60 Minutes,' according to sources cited by The New York Times. The terms under consideration mark a key development in the legal standoff.
While details of the potential settlement were highlighted by insiders, Paramount has yet to officially comment. This new development adds another layer to the complex relationship between media companies and political figures.
Reuters sought comments from Paramount but received no immediate response, leaving questions about the next steps in this high-stakes negotiation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
