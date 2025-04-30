Trump's Rally in Michigan: Economic Wins Amid Growing Doubts

President Donald Trump, during a rally in Michigan, emphasized what he claimed as significant economic achievements, while attacking Democrats as Americans grow increasingly skeptical of his aggressive trade and immigration policies.

Trump promoted his imposition of tariffs as a measure to revive domestic manufacturing, calling his economic leadership unprecedented, despite recent declines in public approval due to ongoing inflation.

As Trump announced defense upgrades and a potential trade deal with China, his critics, including Senate Democrats, questioned his actions, leading to a rally outside with protesters denouncing his policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)