Diplomatic Pressure Mounts as Tensions Rise Over Kashmir
The US urges India and Pakistan not to escalate their conflict following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans diplomatic talks. Meanwhile, both nations weigh responses, with global leaders, including the UN and US President Trump, cautioning against further tensions.
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the United States has urged both nations to avoid intensifying their conflict. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans talks with the foreign ministers of both countries in an effort to de-escalate the situation.
The US State Department reiterated that Washington is reaching out to India and Pakistan regarding the Kashmir crisis. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Rubio expects to engage with his counterparts shortly. The communication emphasizes the importance of diplomatic avenues in defusing the crisis, following the Pahalgam attack claimed by The Resistance Front.
India, responding to the assault, has been given the autonomy to decide its counteractions, according to Prime Minister Modi. Global leaders including US President Donald Trump and UN officials have voiced concern, stressing the necessity of addressing tensions diplomatically to prevent further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Energy Diplomacy: Alaska LNG Project Talks
Monumental Leap in India's Healthcare Under Modi Era
Japan's Naval Diplomacy: First Foreign Navy Visit to Cambodia's Enhanced Ream Base
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Karan Johar Thanks PM Modi as 'Kesari 2' Highlights Unsung Hero Sankaran Nair