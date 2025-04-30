Left Menu

China is lifting sanctions on five members of the European Parliament to bolster economic ties with Europe. The sanctions were initially imposed in 2021 due to Western actions against China regarding Uyghur detentions. This move could influence the future of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment.

China Lifts Sanctions on EU Parliament Members
China has announced its decision to lift sanctions on four current and one former member of the European Parliament, as well as on its subcommittee on human rights, according to a parliament official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is expected to officially reveal the change this Wednesday. This strategic move by China is part of its broader effort to strengthen economic and political ties with the European Union, aiming to mitigate the impact of U.S.-imposed tariffs on Chinese exports.

The sanctions, initially imposed by China in 2021, were in retaliation to Western measures targeting Chinese officials over the alleged mass detentions of Muslim Uyghurs. This lifting of sanctions could lead to renewed discussions on the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, which had been stalled as a result.

