DMK's Unyielding Confidence: Stalin Dispels Political Fears

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin has dismissed any concerns over investigations by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate. Speaking at a recent event, Stalin emphasized that the DMK regime has been fulfilling its electoral promises since the 2021 Assembly elections.

Stalin's optimism for the 2026 Assembly polls is palpable, with predictions that the DMK might sweep all 234 seats. Citing the enthusiastic public reception during his district visits, he expressed confidence despite opposition from rivals AIADMK and BJP.

Reflecting on the past, Stalin recalled the DMK's resilience during the Emergency period when his father's government was dismissed. He urged supporters to ensure a continued regime by winning the upcoming elections, even as some colleagues face scrutiny from central investigations.

