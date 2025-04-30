Water Wars: Haryana's Crisis Amid Political Blame Game

In a heightened political fray, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala accused both the BJP-led central government and Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration of driving Haryana into a severe water crisis. The accusations followed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's refusal to release more water to Haryana, asserting that Punjab has already exhausted its seasonal allocation.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala criticized the leadership in both states, describing the current situation as Haryana's severe water crisis since its inception in 1966. He questioned why Haryana CM Khattar has not investigated the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) handling of the supply, which has been cut to 4,000 cusecs. Surjewala alleged that power has gone to Mann's head and accused both Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Saini of stonewalling solutions.

In response, Haryana CM Saini dismissed Mann's stance as an attempt to politicize, emphasizing that Haryana received only 60 percent of its water share. He stressed that the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue is under Supreme Court purview and unrelated to the drinking water crisis. Saini insisted that meeting Haryana's demands would barely impact the Bhakra Dam reservoir.

