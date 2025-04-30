Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Government: Caste Census and Crop Insurance Take Center Stage
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal supports the Centre's move for a caste-wise census but urges prompt implementation. Criticizing the state government, he highlights issues with the new crop insurance scheme and rising crime rates. Sapkal calls for immediate action and accountability to protect farmer and public interests.
- India
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal welcomed the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming Census, urging immediate implementation to avoid election campaign exploitation.
Sapkal further criticized the state government's handling of its recent crop insurance scheme overhaul, highlighting its detrimental impact on farmers. He urged for changes to safeguard their interests.
Addressing law and order issues, Sapkal pointed to the rise in crime rates under the current administration, terming it a 'triple-engine gang' government mired in internal disputes and governance failures.
