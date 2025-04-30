Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Government: Caste Census and Crop Insurance Take Center Stage

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal supports the Centre's move for a caste-wise census but urges prompt implementation. Criticizing the state government, he highlights issues with the new crop insurance scheme and rising crime rates. Sapkal calls for immediate action and accountability to protect farmer and public interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:36 IST
Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Government: Caste Census and Crop Insurance Take Center Stage
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal welcomed the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming Census, urging immediate implementation to avoid election campaign exploitation.

Sapkal further criticized the state government's handling of its recent crop insurance scheme overhaul, highlighting its detrimental impact on farmers. He urged for changes to safeguard their interests.

Addressing law and order issues, Sapkal pointed to the rise in crime rates under the current administration, terming it a 'triple-engine gang' government mired in internal disputes and governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025