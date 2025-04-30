Mali's Junta Proposes Controversial Leadership Move Amid Political Turmoil
A political conference in Mali, organized by the military regime, has proposed naming junta leader Gen Assimi Goita as president. The dialogue called for dissolving political parties and abolishing the status of opposition leader. Many political groups did not participate, labeling the meeting unrepresentative and unconstitutional.
A political conference in Mali's capital, Bamako, has recommended the installation of Gen Assimi Goita, junta leader, as president.
This comes after coups in 2020 and 2021, amidst rumors of dissolving political parties and abolishing opposition status.
Major political groups have condemned the process, claiming it violates Mali's constitution.
