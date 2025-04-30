Left Menu

Mali's Junta Proposes Controversial Leadership Move Amid Political Turmoil

A political conference in Mali, organized by the military regime, has proposed naming junta leader Gen Assimi Goita as president. The dialogue called for dissolving political parties and abolishing the status of opposition leader. Many political groups did not participate, labeling the meeting unrepresentative and unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:37 IST
Mali's Junta Proposes Controversial Leadership Move Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

A political conference in Mali's capital, Bamako, has recommended the installation of Gen Assimi Goita, junta leader, as president.

This comes after coups in 2020 and 2021, amidst rumors of dissolving political parties and abolishing opposition status.

Major political groups have condemned the process, claiming it violates Mali's constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025