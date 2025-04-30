Left Menu

U.S. Private Sector Eyes Greenland for Investment Opportunities

A U.S. private sector delegation, spearheaded by former Trump administration official Drew Horn, plans to visit Greenland to explore investment opportunities in its natural resources. The visit aims for traditional business development and is not intended for geopolitical acquisition. This marks a significant interest shift towards the Arctic island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:10 IST
A delegation from the United States' private sector, led by a former official from the Trump administration, is set to land in Greenland this week. Their mission: to explore and capitalize on the Arctic island's vast array of natural resources.

The strategic interest in Greenland has been on the rise since Donald Trump's tenure, stirring political tensions with Denmark. Trump's unwillingness to dismiss the idea of acquiring Greenland through military force if Denmark declines to sell remains noteworthy. This visit by private investors is the first following Jens-Frederik Nielsen's election as premier of Greenland, representing the pro-business Demokratiit Party.

The delegation, composed of major stakeholders from firms like Critical Metals Corp and American Renewable Metals, will be led by Drew Horn. Horn emphasized their focus on traditional business development rather than any acquisition ambitions, supported by consortium investors like Cerberus Capital Management and Cantor Fitzgerald. In addition to exploring the island's rich mineral deposits, the team's schedule includes visits to Denmark's capital, Copenhagen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

