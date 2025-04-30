Landmark Case: U.S. Supreme Court Weighs Religious Charter School in Oklahoma

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating a case involving a proposed religious charter school in Oklahoma, potentially the first taxpayer-funded institution of its kind. St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, planned by two Catholic dioceses, presents a major test of religious liberties and the separation of church and state.

The eye of a political storm, St. Isidore's establishment is backed by the Oklahoma state school board but opposed by the state's Republican Attorney General, despite support from Governor Kevin Stitt. Critics argue that such schools could force taxpayers to support religious teachings and undermine nondiscrimination principles.

As the Supreme Court weighs in, the justices, including conservative and liberal members, are exploring the constitutional implications of public funding for religious charter schools. The court's decision, expected by June, carries significant implications for the future of educational rights and religious liberties in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)