Central Asian Migrants Deported: U.S. and Uzbekistan Strike a Deal

In a significant move underscoring a bilateral agreement, 131 Central Asian migrants residing in the U.S. illegally are being deported to Uzbekistan. The announcement came from the Department of Homeland Security, which confirmed the deportees hail from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

This coordinated effort saw the deported individuals leaving the U.S. on Wednesday, following statements emphasizing collaboration for mutual security and law enforcement by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This operation aligns with President Donald Trump's commitment to significantly reduce illegal immigration.

However, this crackdown has incited criticism from Democrats and migrant advocates, accusing the Trump administration of circumventing due process and separating families. Cases such as a deported Cuban mother unable to take her child underline these concerns. Notably, deportations under Trump's term remain lower than the figures during Joe Biden's presidency.

