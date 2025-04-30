Left Menu

Trump and Carney: A Trade Deal in the Making?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is eager to secure a trade deal. Carney plans to visit the White House next week. Trump congratulated Carney on his election victory during a phone call on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:13 IST
Trump and Carney: A Trade Deal in the Making?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is pursuing a trade agreement and intends to visit the White House soon. The announcement comes as both nations seek to enhance economic ties.

President Trump stated that he conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Carney following Carney's electoral success. The exchange took place during a phone conversation on Tuesday, highlighting the cooperative spirit between the two leaders.

With the visit to the White House scheduled for the upcoming week, discussions between Trump and Carney are expected to focus on solidifying a mutually beneficial trade deal. The meeting could mark a significant step in fortifying the economic partnership between the U.S. and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025