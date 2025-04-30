Trump and Carney: A Trade Deal in the Making?

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is pursuing a trade agreement and intends to visit the White House soon. The announcement comes as both nations seek to enhance economic ties.

President Trump stated that he conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Carney following Carney's electoral success. The exchange took place during a phone conversation on Tuesday, highlighting the cooperative spirit between the two leaders.

With the visit to the White House scheduled for the upcoming week, discussions between Trump and Carney are expected to focus on solidifying a mutually beneficial trade deal. The meeting could mark a significant step in fortifying the economic partnership between the U.S. and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)