Controversial Political Poster Sparks Tensions in Lucknow

A provocative poster outside the BJP office in Lucknow has stirred political tensions by alleging that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is aligned with 'traitors.' The poster, featuring Lucknow University professor Madri Kakoti and Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore, criticizes Yadav for purportedly supporting the figures following their controversial statements linked to a recent terror attack.

Both Kakoti and Rathore face legal action, with FIRs filed against them in Lucknow and Ghaziabad for allegedly inciting unrest on social media. The poster, installed by Shamsi Azad of the BJP's minority cell, also features images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscoring a message of national resilience against threats.

The Samajwadi Party condemned the poster. Party spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh argued that BJP actions serve to divide society for political advantage, affirming that the Samajwadi Party supports government measures against terrorism while opposing divisive political rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)