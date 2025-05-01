Left Menu

Controversial Political Poster Sparks Tensions in Lucknow

A provocative poster outside the BJP office in Lucknow accuses Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of supporting 'traitors'. The poster, featuring controversial figures Madri Kakoti and Neha Singh Rathore, has prompted criticism and political tension, with the Samajwadi Party denouncing the BJP's divisive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 01:05 IST
Controversial Political Poster Sparks Tensions in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A provocative poster outside the BJP office in Lucknow has stirred political tensions by alleging that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is aligned with 'traitors.' The poster, featuring Lucknow University professor Madri Kakoti and Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore, criticizes Yadav for purportedly supporting the figures following their controversial statements linked to a recent terror attack.

Both Kakoti and Rathore face legal action, with FIRs filed against them in Lucknow and Ghaziabad for allegedly inciting unrest on social media. The poster, installed by Shamsi Azad of the BJP's minority cell, also features images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscoring a message of national resilience against threats.

The Samajwadi Party condemned the poster. Party spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh argued that BJP actions serve to divide society for political advantage, affirming that the Samajwadi Party supports government measures against terrorism while opposing divisive political rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025