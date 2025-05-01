Supreme Court Ruling Pivotal for South Korea's Political Future

In a pivotal moment for South Korea's political landscape, the Supreme Court is set to deliver a critical ruling on Thursday concerning Lee Jae-myung, a leading presidential contender. This decision could potentially disqualify him from the race, shaking the country's June 3 election dynamics.

The case against Lee, originating from accusations of election law violations, is being closely monitored as it could exacerbate existing societal divisions. An appeals court previously cleared Lee, but prosecutors have brought the case to the Supreme Court for a final verdict, which could bar him from politics for five years.

Concurrently, acting leader Han Duck-soo is anticipated to resign to run for president. This move follows the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han's candidacy could leverage his increased visibility, marking another significant shift in South Korea's unfolding political saga.

