Congress Seeks Clarity on Caste Census Timeline

The Congress Working Committee is set to convene on Friday to deliberate over the government's recent decision to integrate caste enumeration into the upcoming national census, according to party sources.

In a significant policy shift, the government announced on Wednesday that caste details would be collected in the population census, marking the first instance of such a practice since India gained independence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has publicly welcomed the government's decision, highlighting it as a result of the party's persistent demands. However, he urges the Centre to provide a concrete timeline for implementing the caste census to prevent it from mirroring the delayed trajectory of the women's bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)