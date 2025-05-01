Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Leaders Honor Workers on International Workers' Day

On International Workers' Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and various political leaders extended their greetings to workers. Stalin emphasized egalitarianism and the government's commitment to the common people. Multiple other political figures, including Edappadi K Palaniswami and Vaiko, also acknowledged the contributions of workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a show of solidarity with laborers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several political figures marked International Workers' Day by extending greetings to the worker community. Wearing a symbolic red shirt, Stalin paid tribute at the memorial in Chennai's May Day Park, accompanied by DMK party officials.

Stalin reminded the public of the vital rights workers have fought for, urging continued progress toward an egalitarian society. He stated that the DMK's initiatives are guided by principles of equality and confirmed their commitment to standing with the working class.

Other notable figures like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, MDMK's Vaiko, and various party leaders echoed these sentiments on Labor Day, emphasizing the tireless efforts of workers who uphold the nation's pride and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

