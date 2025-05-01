The Papal Puzzle: Will Italy Reclaim the Vatican's Top Seat?

The impending conclave to elect a new pope comes in the wake of Pope Francis' recent passing. As cardinals gather, a pressing question looms: Might the tradition-rich Italian roots reclaim their hold on the papacy?

Historically, Italians have dominated the papal office, holding sway for more than four centuries until Pope John Paul II of Poland assumed the role in 1978. Since then, the Church has seen German, Argentine, and now deceased Pope Francis, further diversifying its leadership.

Among the frontrunners is Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, renowned for his diplomatic prowess. Yet with Cardinal Angelo Becciu's scandal casting shadows, the conclave faces internal divisions on Italy's papal future.

