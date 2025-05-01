Left Menu

Historical Census Move: Modi's Bold Step in Social Integration

Union Minister Chirag Paswan applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a historic move to integrate deprived sections into mainstream society. Paswan criticized opposition parties for politicizing the issue while emphasizing Modi's decisive action for social justice and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, describing it as a game-changing move.

Paswan criticized opposition parties for attempting to claim credit and accused them of using caste as a political tool. He emphasized Modi's commitment to integrating backward sections into mainstream society.

The inclusion of caste data in the census is seen as a significant step towards social justice, aligning with the long-term vision of leaders like Bhimrao Ambedkar for a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

