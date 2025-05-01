Historical Census Move: Modi's Bold Step in Social Integration

Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, describing it as a game-changing move.

Paswan criticized opposition parties for attempting to claim credit and accused them of using caste as a political tool. He emphasized Modi's commitment to integrating backward sections into mainstream society.

The inclusion of caste data in the census is seen as a significant step towards social justice, aligning with the long-term vision of leaders like Bhimrao Ambedkar for a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)