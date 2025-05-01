Historical Census Move: Modi's Bold Step in Social Integration
Union Minister Chirag Paswan applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a historic move to integrate deprived sections into mainstream society. Paswan criticized opposition parties for politicizing the issue while emphasizing Modi's decisive action for social justice and development.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, describing it as a game-changing move.
Paswan criticized opposition parties for attempting to claim credit and accused them of using caste as a political tool. He emphasized Modi's commitment to integrating backward sections into mainstream society.
The inclusion of caste data in the census is seen as a significant step towards social justice, aligning with the long-term vision of leaders like Bhimrao Ambedkar for a developed India by 2047.
