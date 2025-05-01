Congo Seeks to Lift Kabila's Immunity Amid Rebel Allegations

Congolese authorities have called for the removal of former President Joseph Kabila's immunity, accusing him of backing a rebel insurgency in the nation's east. The move, announced by Justice Minister Constant Mutamba, indicates plans to charge Kabila with serious offenses including war crimes.

Mutamba presented evidence of Kabila's alleged involvement in crimes against humanity, claiming the former leader supported the M23 rebels, a group purportedly backed by Rwanda. The request to lift Kabila's legal protection comes as tensions escalate in the region.

The former president, who ruled Congo from 2001 to 2019, denies the accusations. The situation continues to contribute to a long-standing humanitarian crisis, with movements such as M23 intensifying regional conflicts and displacing millions.

