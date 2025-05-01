Left Menu

Congo Seeks to Lift Kabila's Immunity Amid Rebel Allegations

Congolese authorities are seeking to lift former President Joseph Kabila's immunity to prosecute him on charges related to supporting a rebel insurgency. Justice Minister Constant Mutamba claims clear evidence against Kabila for war crimes in eastern Congo. Kabila denies the allegations of supporting Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:42 IST
Congo Seeks to Lift Kabila's Immunity Amid Rebel Allegations
Joseph Kabila
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Congolese authorities have called for the removal of former President Joseph Kabila's immunity, accusing him of backing a rebel insurgency in the nation's east. The move, announced by Justice Minister Constant Mutamba, indicates plans to charge Kabila with serious offenses including war crimes.

Mutamba presented evidence of Kabila's alleged involvement in crimes against humanity, claiming the former leader supported the M23 rebels, a group purportedly backed by Rwanda. The request to lift Kabila's legal protection comes as tensions escalate in the region.

The former president, who ruled Congo from 2001 to 2019, denies the accusations. The situation continues to contribute to a long-standing humanitarian crisis, with movements such as M23 intensifying regional conflicts and displacing millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025