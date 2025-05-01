Left Menu

Historic Leap: BJP's Caste Census Move for Social Justice

The BJP has heralded the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census as a historic move towards empowering marginalized groups and solidifying India's socio-economic structure. The decision aims to conduct the census in a transparent, structured manner, contrasting with alleged inaction by the Congress party.

Updated: 01-05-2025 19:08 IST
BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman emphasized that the enumeration would be conducted transparently and legally, avoiding the 'fragmented and dubious state-level surveys' of Congress-ruled states. He criticized the Congress for treating the issue as a mere 'political tool' without genuine intent for social justice.

Laxman also pointed out the Congress's failure in delivering on past promises regarding caste census, recalling a group of ministers formed during the UPA rule in 2010 that initiated a survey instead of full enumeration, thus lacking transparency.

