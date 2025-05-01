Rahul Gandhi's Triumph: The Battle for Caste Census

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday celebrated the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, calling it a triumph for party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congressman is credited with advocating this cause for a decade.

The pressure exerted by Gandhi led to the government's concession, despite opposition from the BJP. The Centre's announcement came through the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, Jitu Patwari, expressed plans to host a major event in Bhopal to further promote caste census and empower society's weaker sections.

