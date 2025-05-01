Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Triumph: The Battle for Caste Census

The Madhya Pradesh Congress hails the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census as a triumph for Rahul Gandhi, acknowledging his decade-long advocacy. The Centre's decision, seen as a result of Gandhi's persistent pressure, marks a pivotal moment in empowering society's weaker sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Triumph: The Battle for Caste Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday celebrated the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, calling it a triumph for party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congressman is credited with advocating this cause for a decade.

The pressure exerted by Gandhi led to the government's concession, despite opposition from the BJP. The Centre's announcement came through the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, Jitu Patwari, expressed plans to host a major event in Bhopal to further promote caste census and empower society's weaker sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025