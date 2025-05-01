Rahul Gandhi's Triumph: The Battle for Caste Census
The Madhya Pradesh Congress hails the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census as a triumph for Rahul Gandhi, acknowledging his decade-long advocacy. The Centre's decision, seen as a result of Gandhi's persistent pressure, marks a pivotal moment in empowering society's weaker sections.
- India
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday celebrated the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, calling it a triumph for party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congressman is credited with advocating this cause for a decade.
The pressure exerted by Gandhi led to the government's concession, despite opposition from the BJP. The Centre's announcement came through the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, Jitu Patwari, expressed plans to host a major event in Bhopal to further promote caste census and empower society's weaker sections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
