Water Dispute Escalates: Delhi Accuses Punjab of Dirty Politics

In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma delivered a scathing rebuke to the Punjab government, accusing it of resorting to 'dirty politics' by allegedly obstructing Haryana and Delhi's rightful share of water. Verma contends that this maneuver endangers millions of lives amid Delhi's scorching summer, branding it a 'dangerous display of political malice.'

The Delhi administration has been striving to maintain adequate water supply to its vast populace, even as the mercury rises. Verma insists that the city will not succumb to any deprivation, declaring that water is a lifeline, not a political tool, and emphasizing an unyielding commitment to protecting Delhi's citizens from suffering.

The dispute intensified as Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh refuted Delhi's allegations, labeling them as 'absolute lies' and arguing that while Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan have accessed their water shares, Punjab's portion remains unused due to political manipulation. Concurrently, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused Punjab of attempting to politicize the issue, underscoring unresolved supply challenges.

