CWC Meets to Address Pahalgam Terror Attack and Caste Census

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, is set to convene on Friday evening to address the consequences of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Central government's announcement of a caste census.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh briefed reporters that the CWC will discuss these critical national issues. The committee is anticipated to pass resolutions demanding action against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack and urging expedited funding for conducting the caste census as a component of the national census.

The CWC will also advocate for a constitutional amendment to eliminate the 50 percent cap on reservations and to implement Article 15(5) concerning reservations in private educational institutions. The meeting will occur at the party's headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

The key issues will be examined only days after the Centre announced the inclusion of a caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a first since India's independence. The CWC previously convened on April 24 due to the Pahalgam attack.

Former party leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized holding the April 22 attack's perpetrators accountable. He also approved the government's decision to finally incorporate caste data into the census, although he insists on setting a clear timeline for execution, attributing this policy shift to the ongoing Congress campaign pressure.

