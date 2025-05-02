Left Menu

CWC Meets to Address Pahalgam Terror Attack and Caste Census

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Centre's caste census announcement. This includes seeking concrete actions against Pakistan and demanding changes in reservation policies. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has urged accountability and a timeline for caste census implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:36 IST
CWC Meets to Address Pahalgam Terror Attack and Caste Census
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, is set to convene on Friday evening to address the consequences of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Central government's announcement of a caste census.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh briefed reporters that the CWC will discuss these critical national issues. The committee is anticipated to pass resolutions demanding action against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack and urging expedited funding for conducting the caste census as a component of the national census.

The CWC will also advocate for a constitutional amendment to eliminate the 50 percent cap on reservations and to implement Article 15(5) concerning reservations in private educational institutions. The meeting will occur at the party's headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

The key issues will be examined only days after the Centre announced the inclusion of a caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a first since India's independence. The CWC previously convened on April 24 due to the Pahalgam attack.

Former party leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized holding the April 22 attack's perpetrators accountable. He also approved the government's decision to finally incorporate caste data into the census, although he insists on setting a clear timeline for execution, attributing this policy shift to the ongoing Congress campaign pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025