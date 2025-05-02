Trump's Judicial Comeback: A New Nomination Shakes Up the Courts
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Whitney Hermandorfer to fill a judicial vacancy on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. Hermandorfer, who has experience clerking for the Supreme Court's conservative judges, is nominated amidst opposition to Biden's unconfirmed candidate as Trump continues reshaping the judiciary.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his first judicial nomination since returning to office, proposing Whitney Hermandorfer for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Hermandorfer, who has clerked for three conservative Supreme Court Justices, is nominated now after opposition blocked a Biden nominee.
During his first term, Trump made 234 judicial appointments, solidifying a conservative majority in the U.S. judiciary, including the Supreme Court.
