Trump's Judicial Comeback: A New Nomination Shakes Up the Courts

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his first judicial nomination since returning to office, proposing Whitney Hermandorfer for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hermandorfer, who has clerked for three conservative Supreme Court Justices, is nominated now after opposition blocked a Biden nominee.

During his first term, Trump made 234 judicial appointments, solidifying a conservative majority in the U.S. judiciary, including the Supreme Court.

