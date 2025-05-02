Left Menu

Trade War Truce? U.S. and China Contemplate Negotiations Amid Tariff Tensions

Beijing evaluates a U.S. offer for talks on President Trump's tariffs, as both countries face off in a significant trade war. Despite accusations of coercion, China remains open to discussion, provided the U.S. shows sincerity. Both sides look for a resolution amid economic strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trade friction between the United States and China is showing signs of potential resolution, as Beijing considers Washington's recent proposal for discussions regarding President Donald Trump's punitive 145% tariffs.

China's Commerce Ministry acknowledged the offer but cautioned against any coercive tactics by the U.S. This development comes as trade tensions have disrupted global markets and supply chains, with both nations wary of appearing to concede in this high-stakes economic standoff.

As the trade war intensifies, both countries have imposed harsh tariffs on each other. China's retaliatory measures and the U.S.'s insistence on correcting "erroneous practices" suggest a prolonged showdown unless substantial negotiations occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

