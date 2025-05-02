Trade War Truce? U.S. and China Contemplate Negotiations Amid Tariff Tensions

The trade friction between the United States and China is showing signs of potential resolution, as Beijing considers Washington's recent proposal for discussions regarding President Donald Trump's punitive 145% tariffs.

China's Commerce Ministry acknowledged the offer but cautioned against any coercive tactics by the U.S. This development comes as trade tensions have disrupted global markets and supply chains, with both nations wary of appearing to concede in this high-stakes economic standoff.

As the trade war intensifies, both countries have imposed harsh tariffs on each other. China's retaliatory measures and the U.S.'s insistence on correcting "erroneous practices" suggest a prolonged showdown unless substantial negotiations occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)