BJP Demands Resignation Amid Chaos in Himachal Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has launched a fresh offensive against the state's Chief Minister and the Congress State Chief, urging them to step down from their positions. BJP MLA and state spokesperson, Randheer Sharma, cited internal strife and degrading discourse within the Congress as justifications for their resignation.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Sharma emphasized that factionalism in the Himachal Pradesh Congress had escalated to perilous levels. He referenced a disruptive altercation that erupted among Congress party members in Bilaspur, witnessed by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, where rival factions engaged in vociferous sloganeering.

Sharma asserted that both the public and Congress workers are disillusioned with the party's leadership. During a 'Save the Constitution' event in Bilaspur, grievances over governmental operations and financial shortcomings in public works were openly aired, signaling a deterioration from within the Congress.

Additionally, Sharma highlighted fiscal mismanagement, citing claims of insufficient funds for public infrastructure projects but ample resources allocated for close aides of the Chief Minister. He pointed out that Pratibha Singh herself admitted to unresolved issues, questioning her continued leadership in light of unaddressed grievances.

The BJP leader further accused Chief Minister Sukhu of misusing public funds for personal luxuries while neglecting crucial public welfare schemes such as Himcare. Sharma lamented the government's prioritization of elite comforts over community health and well-being, asserting widespread dissatisfaction across various societal sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)