The Race to White Smoke: Papal Conclave Poses Challenge for Cardinals

The upcoming papal conclave poses a challenge for cardinals as they aim to select a new pope swiftly. The average length of conclaves is 3.2 days. Cardinals like Pietro Parolin and Luis Antonio Tagle are frontrunners, but if no decision is reached by day three, concerns about Church unity could arise.

Updated: 02-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:03 IST
The Catholic Church's conclave, set to begin on May 7, aims to elect a new pope swiftly. This secretive event, held in the Sistine Chapel, is expected to conclude in three days or less, reflecting unity among the cardinals.

Observers have speculated that Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle are frontrunners, yet a drawn-out process could indicate divisions within the Church after Pope Francis' passing.

Historically, conclaves have averaged just over three days, and any delay in choosing a pope could signal unexpected challenges, as cardinals navigate diverse perspectives and potential candidates.

