The Race to White Smoke: Papal Conclave Poses Challenge for Cardinals

The Catholic Church's conclave, set to begin on May 7, aims to elect a new pope swiftly. This secretive event, held in the Sistine Chapel, is expected to conclude in three days or less, reflecting unity among the cardinals.

Observers have speculated that Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle are frontrunners, yet a drawn-out process could indicate divisions within the Church after Pope Francis' passing.

Historically, conclaves have averaged just over three days, and any delay in choosing a pope could signal unexpected challenges, as cardinals navigate diverse perspectives and potential candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)