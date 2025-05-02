Modi's Jibe at Congress Amid Vizhinjam Port Launch
Prime Minister Modi criticized Congress, highlighting MP Shashi Tharoor's presence at the Vizhinjam Seaport commissioning, hinting at internal Congress conflicts. Modi also commended Kerala CM Vijayan's role in the opposition. The event faced translation issues and saw absences from key political figures due to political disagreements.
At the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the Congress, alluding to MP Shashi Tharoor's attendance would unsettle party members. Modi's remarks come amid accusations that Tharoor is compromising Congress ideologies by praising the BJP.
The inauguration saw Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan described as a strong pillar of the opposition INDIA bloc by Modi. Tharoor, a significant Congress member, welcomed Modi at the event, fueling speculation within political circles. Translation mishaps during Modi's speech did not hinder the intended message from reaching its audience.
The absence of V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly, highlighted the political tensions surrounding the function, due to what he termed as a 'belated invitation'. The dynamics within the Congress and between opposing parties were underscored by this notable no-show.
