Left Menu

Modi's Jibe at Congress Amid Vizhinjam Port Launch

Prime Minister Modi criticized Congress, highlighting MP Shashi Tharoor's presence at the Vizhinjam Seaport commissioning, hinting at internal Congress conflicts. Modi also commended Kerala CM Vijayan's role in the opposition. The event faced translation issues and saw absences from key political figures due to political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:06 IST
Modi's Jibe at Congress Amid Vizhinjam Port Launch
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

At the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the Congress, alluding to MP Shashi Tharoor's attendance would unsettle party members. Modi's remarks come amid accusations that Tharoor is compromising Congress ideologies by praising the BJP.

The inauguration saw Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan described as a strong pillar of the opposition INDIA bloc by Modi. Tharoor, a significant Congress member, welcomed Modi at the event, fueling speculation within political circles. Translation mishaps during Modi's speech did not hinder the intended message from reaching its audience.

The absence of V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly, highlighted the political tensions surrounding the function, due to what he termed as a 'belated invitation'. The dynamics within the Congress and between opposing parties were underscored by this notable no-show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025