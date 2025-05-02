Left Menu

UK Urges De-escalation After Kashmir Terror Attacks

The UK has called for de-escalation following terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir that killed 26 people. During parliamentary debates, concerns over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan were discussed. The UK government emphasizes diplomatic engagement and discourages violent gestures, urging peaceful protests and community unity across diasporas.

UK Urges De-escalation After Kashmir Terror Attacks
The United Kingdom has urged all parties to exercise restraint and seek de-escalation after the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives. The call comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighted during parliamentary debates this week.

In the House of Commons, the issue of increasing tensions in Kashmir was raised, followed by a detailed discussion in the House of Lords. Members across political parties strongly condemned the attacks and questioned the Labour Party government on its stance regarding the conflicts between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The UK government has also been aware of provocative behaviors during protests in the UK, emphasizing the importance of peace and unity between Indian and Pakistani communities. Lord Ray Collins, representing the government, expressed that all international bodies should work for de-escalation and diplomatic dialogues and assured continuous monitoring of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

