Karnataka Politics: A Resignation Challenge Unfolds

Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil announced his resignation as the MLA representing Basavana Bagevadi on Friday, presenting it to Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader. This move comes as a direct response to a challenge from Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Patil, who oversees the Textiles, Sugarcane Development, and Agricultural Marketing portfolios, has specified that his resignation should only be accepted if Yatnal also resigns. Yatnal, a member of BJP, was expelled from the party for indiscipline.

The political rivalry heated up after Yatnal proposed they both contest in each other's constituencies, prompting Patil to act. Speaker Khader is reviewing the legitimacy of Patil's resignation under constitutional guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)