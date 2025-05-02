Left Menu

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari: New Vanguard of the Skies

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, a highly experienced fighter pilot with over 3,600 flying hours, has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff. Prior to this, he served as the AOC-in-C of the South Western Air Command. Tiwari is a decorated pilot with extensive operational experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:54 IST
Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari: New Vanguard of the Skies
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, a veteran fighter pilot with an impressive 3,600 hours of flight experience, has been appointed as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, stepping into the position on Friday.

He succeeds Air Marshal S P Dharkar, who retired on April 30. Previously, Tiwari held the position of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar.

Tiwari's career, marked by distinction and dedication, also includes roles as a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot. Notably, he has been involved in crucial missions, including during the Kargil conflict, and has actively participated in the operational testing of various weapons systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025