Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari: New Vanguard of the Skies

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, a veteran fighter pilot with an impressive 3,600 hours of flight experience, has been appointed as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, stepping into the position on Friday.

He succeeds Air Marshal S P Dharkar, who retired on April 30. Previously, Tiwari held the position of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar.

Tiwari's career, marked by distinction and dedication, also includes roles as a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot. Notably, he has been involved in crucial missions, including during the Kargil conflict, and has actively participated in the operational testing of various weapons systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)