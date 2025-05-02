Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari: New Vanguard of the Skies
Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, a highly experienced fighter pilot with over 3,600 flying hours, has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff. Prior to this, he served as the AOC-in-C of the South Western Air Command. Tiwari is a decorated pilot with extensive operational experience.
- Country:
- India
Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, a veteran fighter pilot with an impressive 3,600 hours of flight experience, has been appointed as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, stepping into the position on Friday.
He succeeds Air Marshal S P Dharkar, who retired on April 30. Previously, Tiwari held the position of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief at the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar.
Tiwari's career, marked by distinction and dedication, also includes roles as a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot. Notably, he has been involved in crucial missions, including during the Kargil conflict, and has actively participated in the operational testing of various weapons systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Urges Legal Action in Road Rage Incident Involving IAF Officer
Road Rage in Bengaluru: IAF Officer Assaulted With Shocking Claims
Bengaluru Road Rage: Call Centre Employee vs. IAF Officer
Road Rage in Bengaluru: Shocking Assault on IAF Officer
Sky Warriors Unite: IAF Takes Flight at Desert Flag-10