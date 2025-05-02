Left Menu

Germany's Spy Agency Labels AfD 'Extremist': Political and Social Implications

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist', granting it new surveillance powers. The party, charged with racism and anti-Muslim sentiment, denounced the decision. The move could affect AfD's funding and membership, provoking political debate and potential legal action.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, has officially classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist', enabling heightened surveillance of the party, which holds the largest opposition status in the country. A thorough report categorizes the AfD as a racist and anti-Muslim organization, allowing security services to use informants and intercept communications.

The BfV emphasized the party's ethnically defined notions that devalue segments of the population, fostering anti-migrant and anti-Muslim sentiments. This classification permits an increased monitoring capacity due to Germany's more restrictive intelligence laws as a historical measure, distinguishing it from other European practices.

As Germany's most successful far-right faction since World War II, the AfD's future faces uncertainty as it decries Friday's announcement as politically charged. Pending legal challenges and debates over parliamentary procedures and public funding are expected to be key battlegrounds as Germany navigates this contentious political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

