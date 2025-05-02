Left Menu

Maharashtra's Farm Loan Dilemma: A Question of Promises and Politics

In the aftermath of Maharashtra's 2024 elections, debates intensify over the Mahayuti government's commitment to farm loan waivers. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar deflects blame from himself, sparking criticism from Congress leaders and farmer advocates. The controversy highlights the ongoing struggles facing the state's agricultural sector amidst political promises.

Updated: 02-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:49 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, has distanced himself from promises of farm loan waivers that were purportedly made ahead of recent elections. Speaking to journalists, Pawar questioned whether he had made such assurances, amid growing criticism from opposition parties and farmers of the Mahayuti government's actions post-election.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Pawar's NCP, achieved a notable victory in the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. However, they now face accusations led by Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who argues that promises made to struggling farmers have not been fulfilled since coming to power.

Farmer leader Raju Shetti has echoed these sentiments, criticizing the government's neglect of farmer issues like falling crop prices. Earlier, Ajit Pawar suggested the state's financial constraints precluded loan waivers, a stance defended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as representing the government's position.

