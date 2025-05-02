In a significant diplomatic shift, talks involving former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have suggested a potential resolution to the Ukraine conflict that could benefit Moscow. The dialogues, which have taken place in high-profile locations such as the Kremlin, St. Peter's Basilica, and the White House, indicate Trump's possible alignment with Kremlin interests.

Despite the optics favoring Russia, recent agreements between the U.S. and Ukraine on mineral resources signal continued support for Kyiv. As diplomatic gestures unfold, analysts debate the implications of the U.S. potentially stepping back from peace efforts while Russia and Ukraine hold firm on territory and NATO membership issues.

The discussions raise questions about future relations and U.S. aid to Ukraine, highlighting Russia's strategic positioning amid the ongoing conflict. As Washington weighs its options, the geopolitical complexities of the peace process remain at the forefront of international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)