Britain and India Near Momentous Free Trade Agreement
British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds and Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal have resumed talks to finalize a free trade agreement between their countries. Despite previous delays, recent negotiations showed progress, with both nations finalizing tariff reductions. Additional treaties on investment and social security are also underway.
British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds unexpectedly met with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal in London, reigniting discussions aimed at finalizing a free trade agreement between the two nations.
After a previous visit ended without an accord, Goyal returned to the UK for further deliberations, seeking to conclude talks initiated in January 2022 following Brexit. Four different British prime ministers have affected the timeline, but the current Labour government appears close to securing a deal.
According to sources, businesses briefed on the negotiations noted that only a few points remain unresolved. Areas such as whisky and automobile tariffs have been settled, and separate agreements on investment and social security are being negotiated in tandem with the free-trade agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions: Will Tariffs Ever End?
Asian Markets Pivot Amid U.S.-Japan Trade Talks and Rising Tariffs
California Sues Trump Over Unilateral Tariffs: A Legal Showdown
Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs
US Tariffs Escalate Challenges for Indian Chemical Industry