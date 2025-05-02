Britain and India Near Momentous Free Trade Agreement

British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds unexpectedly met with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal in London, reigniting discussions aimed at finalizing a free trade agreement between the two nations.

After a previous visit ended without an accord, Goyal returned to the UK for further deliberations, seeking to conclude talks initiated in January 2022 following Brexit. Four different British prime ministers have affected the timeline, but the current Labour government appears close to securing a deal.

According to sources, businesses briefed on the negotiations noted that only a few points remain unresolved. Areas such as whisky and automobile tariffs have been settled, and separate agreements on investment and social security are being negotiated in tandem with the free-trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)