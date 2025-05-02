Left Menu

Britain and India Near Momentous Free Trade Agreement

British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds and Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal have resumed talks to finalize a free trade agreement between their countries. Despite previous delays, recent negotiations showed progress, with both nations finalizing tariff reductions. Additional treaties on investment and social security are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:42 IST
Britain and India Near Momentous Free Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds unexpectedly met with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal in London, reigniting discussions aimed at finalizing a free trade agreement between the two nations.

After a previous visit ended without an accord, Goyal returned to the UK for further deliberations, seeking to conclude talks initiated in January 2022 following Brexit. Four different British prime ministers have affected the timeline, but the current Labour government appears close to securing a deal.

According to sources, businesses briefed on the negotiations noted that only a few points remain unresolved. Areas such as whisky and automobile tariffs have been settled, and separate agreements on investment and social security are being negotiated in tandem with the free-trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025