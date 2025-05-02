Karnataka Political Clash: Resignation Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U T Khader, has rejected the conditional resignation of Minister Shivanand Patil as an MLA. The Speaker's decision comes in the wake of Patil meeting him with the resignation paper, citing a political challenge.

Shivanand Patil had decided to step down from his position as an MLA representing Basavana Bagevadi after fellow legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal dared him to do so and compete electorally. However, the resignation was conditional, as Patil requested it only be accepted if Yatnal also resigned.

The controversy is steeped in political rivalry and personal jabs, as Yatnal remains steadfast in his position. The unfolding political drama promises to captivate Karnataka, with both leaders calling for electoral battles to determine their political fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)