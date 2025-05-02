Left Menu

Caste Census: A Revolutionary Step for a Better India

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar emphasized the urgent completion of the caste census to facilitate policies like delimitation and women's reservation. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu hailed it as a revolutionary step towards a great nation. The census will identify community demographics to inform welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:09 IST
Caste Census: A Revolutionary Step for a Better India
Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar, emphasized the urgent need to expedite the caste census on Friday. According to Majumdar, the data collected will play a pivotal role in implementing crucial policies such as delimitation and women's reservation.

Speaking to the media, Majumdar acknowledged the Central government's decision to conduct a caste census, stressing its swift completion. He highlighted that caste-wise data will enable the government to identify majority communities, thus facilitating the design of targeted welfare schemes for underprivileged groups.

This decision, as announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 30, follows a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauded the initiative as a 'revolutionary' move. Addressing a public gathering alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amravati, Naidu underscored that this census, initiated by PM Modi, is a step towards uplifting the economically disadvantaged and signifies India's journey toward becoming a formidable nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

