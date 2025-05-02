Congress Calls for Firm Action Against Pakistan and Demands Caste Survey

The Congress party has called upon the central government to take decisive action against Pakistan in the wake of its continued support for terrorism targeted at India. The request was made during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to impose penalties and isolate Pakistan on the international stage.

In addition to the demands concerning Pakistan, the Congress has also pushed for a comprehensive, time-bound caste survey. This move comes after the government agreed to include caste enumeration in the next census but without providing a detailed plan or financial allocation. Party members criticized this as a political tactic and demanded transparency in the survey process.

Congress leaders emphasized the need for national unity following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. They called for long-term support for the victims' families, including mental health care and civic recognition. The party aims to keep pressure on the government, insisting that the response to these issues should reflect the country's resolve and collective strength.

