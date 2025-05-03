High Turnout Marks Assam Panchayat Polls Despite Sporadic Violence
Assam recorded a 70.2% voter turnout in the first phase of its panchayat elections, involving 89.59 lakh eligible voters in 14 districts. Despite some violence in the Cachar district, the process was largely peaceful. The second round of voting is scheduled for May 7, with counting on May 11.
- Country:
- India
Assam witnessed a significant voter turnout of 70.2% during the initial phase of its panchayat elections, officials confirmed on Saturday. The polling, conducted at 12,916 booths across 14 districts, had 89.59 lakh eligible voters participating in the democratic exercise.
Voting commenced at 7:30 am and concluded at 4:30 pm, though voters present in booths by closing time could cast their votes late into the evening. While some incidents of violence surfaced in the Cachar district, the election proceeded peacefully elsewhere, according to officials.
Majuli district registered the highest voter turnout at 80.02%, contrasted by Sonitpur's low of 61%. Another round of polls is slated for May 7, with vote counting scheduled for May 11. Impressively, 348 seats were won uncontested by the BJP-led NDA, emphasizing their electoral strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Panchayat Polls
- Violence
- First Phase
- Zila Parishad
- NDA
- BJP
- Majuli
- Sonitpur
- Autonomous Councils
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Usha Thakur Criticizes Vote Buying Practices
Flamengo's Bruno Henrique Faces Betting Scandal Allegations
Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Demolition of Jain Temple, Accuses BJP of Systematic Targeting
Uganda's Controversial Move: Civilians in Military Courts
Controversy Brews Over Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools