Zelenskiy and Trump Make Strides at Vatican Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as their best yet, discussing a ceasefire and sanctions. The meeting, which took place during the Vatican event, focused on a possible 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and the topic of sanctions, with Trump responding strongly.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as their most productive encounter. The meeting occurred during ceremonies at the Vatican a week ago.

Zelenskiy reported that both leaders concurred on the necessity of a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow as a pivotal step towards achieving peace in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

In their discussions, Zelenskiy brought up the topic of sanctions, noting that President Trump responded with strong support. Specific details of the conversation on sanctions were not disclosed.

