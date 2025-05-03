Muzzled Voices: The Political Drama Behind the Farmers' Protest

In a charged atmosphere, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced an emergency Kisan Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar, following an incident involving farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. Tikait was heckled at a protest rally, sparking claims of political sabotage.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with Muzaffarnagar Police taking one individual into custody and examining CCTV footage to identify further suspects. Security has been tightened across the city, especially at the GIC ground, the designated venue for the panchayat.

The alleged pre-planned nature of the heckling, believed to be orchestrated by a political party, has drawn criticism. Tikait has accused the party of trying to weaken the farmers' movement, with additional protests, including a tractor march, planned in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)