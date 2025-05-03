Political Firestorms: Gogoi and Sarma Spar Amid Assam's Education Crisis
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for personal attacks over addressing urgent child welfare issues. Gogoi highlighted rising school dropout rates and child labor, urging attention to Assam's education crisis. The exchanges occur amidst political tensions during the panchayat elections.
- Country:
- India
In a simmering political battle, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday reproached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for prioritizing personal disputes over critical state issues concerning children's welfare. Gogoi spotlighted the distressing trends of rising school dropout rates, increasing child labor, and the deteriorating standards of government education in Assam.
While addressing the media, Gogoi dismissed Sarma's controversial remarks suggesting he would resign if Gogoi could prove his child's Indian citizenship as political deflection. Instead, he insisted these claims distract from what he views as a serious crisis threatening Assam's future—the welfare of its children.
Assam's political climate remained charged, with Sarma alleging that Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens, questioning Gogoi's activities in Pakistan. The exchanges have sparked widespread reaction across party lines as the panchayat elections draw nearer, with the Congress party decrying Sarma's statements as "desperate personal attacks."
