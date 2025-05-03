Left Menu

Political Firestorms: Gogoi and Sarma Spar Amid Assam's Education Crisis

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for personal attacks over addressing urgent child welfare issues. Gogoi highlighted rising school dropout rates and child labor, urging attention to Assam's education crisis. The exchanges occur amidst political tensions during the panchayat elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:39 IST
Political Firestorms: Gogoi and Sarma Spar Amid Assam's Education Crisis
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a simmering political battle, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday reproached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for prioritizing personal disputes over critical state issues concerning children's welfare. Gogoi spotlighted the distressing trends of rising school dropout rates, increasing child labor, and the deteriorating standards of government education in Assam.

While addressing the media, Gogoi dismissed Sarma's controversial remarks suggesting he would resign if Gogoi could prove his child's Indian citizenship as political deflection. Instead, he insisted these claims distract from what he views as a serious crisis threatening Assam's future—the welfare of its children.

Assam's political climate remained charged, with Sarma alleging that Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens, questioning Gogoi's activities in Pakistan. The exchanges have sparked widespread reaction across party lines as the panchayat elections draw nearer, with the Congress party decrying Sarma's statements as "desperate personal attacks."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025