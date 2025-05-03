Adhir Chowdhury Criticizes Mamata Banerjee for 'Riot Tourism' Amid Murshidabad Violence
Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her delayed visit to riot-hit Murshidabad district. Chowdhury accused Banerjee of 'riot tourism,' claiming her priorities were skewed as violence engulfed the area. He alleged a conspiracy of violence, highlighting failures in security and governance.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday expressed criticism against West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of 'riot tourism' and neglecting immediate action in Murshidabad district following violent incidents nearly 20 days prior.
Chowdhury alleged that Mamata's focus on the inauguration of the Jagannath temple overshadowed the pressing concerns in Murshidabad. He claimed that the involvement of TMC 'goons' and delayed police response contributed to the unrest that shook the community there.
The criticism extended to Chowdhury suggesting a politically motivated conspiracy to discredit Congress in the region, while questioning the efficacy of security measures and intelligence ahead of such conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
