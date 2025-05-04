Left Menu

Yemen's New Leadership Amid Ongoing Turmoil

Yemen has appointed Salem Saleh Bin Braikas as the new prime minister following the resignation of Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak. The change comes amid internal conflicts and pressures from ongoing U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi military assets. Yemen remains embroiled in a long-standing civil war.

In a significant political shift, Yemen has appointed Salem Saleh Bin Braikas as the new prime minister. This move follows the resignation of Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, who cited insurmountable challenges in his role due to internal power struggles.

Bin Mubarak faced disagreement with Rashad Al-Alimi, head of Yemen's presidential council, primarily over the sacking of multiple government ministers. Having been appointed premier in February 2024, Bin Mubarak's stint was marked by conflict-related adversities.

The U.S. has intensified airstrikes targeting Houthi positions as tensions remain high. The Yemeni civil war continues, with the Houthis maintaining control over much of the country's key regions since their seizure of Sanaa in 2014.

